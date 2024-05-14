Evan Fox ‘suffered a self-inflicted wound’, say police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE said Evan Fox, a man who was reported missing last month before he was found dead near his truck in bushes of Frank Watson Boulevard, committed suicide.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said yesterday that a pathologist determined Fox suffered a self-inflicted wound and police have since closed the matter. She declined to provide further details but said a shotgun was found at the scene.

“I’m not gonna get specific, but it was determined that he did take his life based on the evidence that was in the post-mortem from the pathologist,” she said.

Fox’s decomposed body was found in April in bushes some three miles off Frank Watson Boulevard.

He was last seen around 9am on April 26, leaving his Winton Meadows residence in a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and white tennis.

Officers found the decomposing body lying outside of the truck.

Last year, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said he was alarmed by the number of attempted suicides and wanted more officers to become certified in mental health management.

Police revealed earlier this year that suicides decreased by 25 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, but attempted suicides increased by a remarkable 86 per cent.

Before Fox’s body was found, his family was hopeful he would be found.

His mother, Michelle Green, said: “He was in chat groups with family and friends and would communicate all day normally. By 7pm on Friday, when everybody realised that nobody had heard from him since 9am, that’s when the alarm went out because it was so out of character.

“That’s when everyone started calling each other, like have you heard from him, have you heard from him, and everybody realised that no one had heard from him and his phone wasn’t being answered and messages weren’t going through and that’s why the alarm was raised so early.”