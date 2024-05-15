'Historic' medical marijuana bills tabled in Parliament

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

Health and Wellness minister Dr Michael Darville said the country was poised on the brink of a transformative movement in the history of health care as he tabled a compendium of bills to establish a medical marijuana industry in the House of Assembly today.

The Cannabis Bill 2023 establishes The Bahamas Cannabis Authority, a body that will oversee all aspects of cannabis regulation. The compendium also includes the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill; Health Professions (Amendment) Bill; Hospitals and Health Care Facilities (General) (Amendment) Regulations; and the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill.

During his contribution, Dr Darville stressed the legislative package represented a thoughtful and balanced approach and was driven by a "duty to act" as he referenced the number of Bahamians who are battling cancer and in need of alternative treatments for pain management and other related issues.

Dr Darville noted the set of bills considers potential benefits and safeguards to protect communities, including rules for handling, storage, and medical dispensaries as well as ongoing monitoring and evaluation. He said the government will also adopt future developments in medical research and care as it seeks to provide access to new treatment options for those in need, and position the country to become a leader in the region for healthcare innovation.

"It is our duty to act," he told parliamentarians.

"The compendium bills for medical cannabis is more than legislation, it is a beacon of hope for countless Bahamians whose voices often go unheard...many of us have to go abroad to access the proven effects of medical cannabis."

Dr Darville said the new authority's mandate is to ensure that cannabis production is safe and controlled.

He furthered that licensing is structured to prioritise Bahamian ownership, fostering local entrepreneurship and benefits for Bahamians across the country.

He said the introduction of a medical cannabis industry will be marked with rigorous control and "free of political colours".

Dr Darville added: "We are here to make a difference, to enact change, remove years of stigma and transform lives by offering alternative treatments by way of medical cannabis. The legislation before us offers a careful, considerate approach ensuring that we prioritize the wellbeing and safety of our citizens. Let us move with compassion.

"This is our commitment in our administration, this is our responsibility, this is our promise to every citizen relying on us to provide solutions that respect their dignity."