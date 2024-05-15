Court awards almost $300k after company driver hit man

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

GOLF Stream Food Services Limited has been ordered to pay a man $221,000 in damages and $50,000 in costs after its driver struck him in 2016.

Kenneth Thompson was 52 when he was struck.

In seeking general damages for pain, suffering and loss of amenity, Mr Thompson said he suffered soft tissue injury to the neck, left lower abdomen and lower back, mild traumatic brain injury, post-concussion syndrome, and cervical and lumbar discogenic disease with herniated discs, among other things.

The defendants admitted liability, and the matter was sent to the registrar for assessment of damages.

Deputy Registrar Edmund Turner noted: “The plaintiff noted that after the accident, he immediately experienced back pain, headaches and dizziness. He was unable to sleep, experienced dizziness, and experienced numbness and tingling on the left side. The plaintiff also noted that sometimes his left side would just collapse. The plaintiff also complained of his sex life being affected. He also complained of memory loss as individuals kept telling him he was repeating himself. It is of significance to note that a non-invasive surgery was carried out by Dr Brusovanik, and the plaintiff felt considerably better but did not have total relief.”

“The plaintiff is an electrician, whose job is to principally work on generators, and he is the owner of his own business. As a result of the aforementioned injuries, the plaintiff cannot participate in church processions and Lodge marches. His memory continues to affected, as well as the quality of his sex life.”

The deputy registrar awarded the plaintiff $172,368 for general damages, special damages and costs. Interest from the date of the injury to the date of the judgment brought the figure up to $221,098.60.