Gov’t awards 43 sustainable food grants

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Forty-three fishermen and farmers have been presented with sustainable food grants by a variety of government agencies.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, in conjunction with the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) and the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation (BAIC), awarded grants to recipients from multiple islands. Twelve were based in New Providence and Grand Bahama, respectively, and the other 19 from the Berry Islands, Andros, Eleuthera, Exuma, Long Island and Cat Island.

Jomo Campbell, minister of agriculture and marine resources, said this round of applicants was the first time that the Family Islands submitted more proposals than New Providence. The number of fishing and agriculture applications were “neck and neck”.

He said: “Grand Bahama was the island that had the most applicants with 80, with New Providence coming in at a close second with 78 persons. This, I’m told, is the first time in history where another island has beaten out the capital.

“What’s also pleasing to me is that fishing and agriculture were neck and neck… with the amount of applicants looking to jump-start or rejuvenate their food production businesses.”

Mr Campbell said the Davis administration is committed to investing in food production and reducing food imports, and encouraged the awardees to explore climate smart technology to increase their yields and to collaborate with other entrepreneurs in the sector.

He said: “We are continuing our commitment to invest in food production businesses in order to reduce our reliance on food imports, and create new economic opportunities for today, tomorrow and many more years to come.

“It is our sincere hope that you use this grant to explore limitless opportunities to increase food production in our country, especially with climate smart technology to increase your yields. We hope that some of you will consider collaborating, perhaps one with another. By pulling your resources together, you may establish meaningful partnerships that can increase your yields as well as your revenues.”

Mr Campbell said that due to the amount of applications the programme received he will advocate to Cabinet to continue the initiative and assist other entrepreneurs in the sector.

He said: “Just for the fact that it was oversubscribed, I’ll definitely be going to my Cabinet colleagues and indicating that we have to replicate this programme again in the very near future, because we want to ensure that we accommodate as many persons as possible once they meet the criteria and all of the necessary requirements.

“It’s about helping others to help themselves and, from what we can see here today, these grants will definitely go a long way across a wide section of agriculture and fisheries. So the future looks bright.”

Samantha Rolle, the SBDC’s executive director, said the awardees are expected to continue training to expand their business and will be given support where needed.

She said: “For those who have been approved, there are a number of expectations having to do with the training. We also provide training to help them either start up or to help with the expansion of their existing business.

“A lot of that would be facilitated through our partners.. the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and BAIC, who would assist these entrepreneurs. Some of them are processors, some of them are within the agricultural space and the fishery space.

“Particularly those who are starting up, of course, would get that support from marine resources in terms of licensing, helping those who need to get the engines or the boats, the traps, whatever equipment and tools that are needed, they will be supported in that regard.”

Ms Rolle added the funding provided through the programme will help to provide employment opportunities for others interested in the sector.

She said: “Now, outside of that, it is a matter of multiplier effect. We’re hoping that while we provide the seed funding to these entrepreneurs, they will then be able to provide input into our economic fabric and also help to hire, so employment opportunities for those trying to get into the very same space.”