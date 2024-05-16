American woman admits to assaulting two police and a Breezes Resort guest

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American tourist was fined yesterday after admitting to assaulting two police officers and a guest at Breezes Resort this week.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Gaisha Johnson, 30, of Delaware, with assault, resisting arrest, disorderly behaviour, deceit of a public officer, damage and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Johnson reportedly assaulted Margo Smith and acted in a disorderly manner while intoxicated at the resort on May 13. She also allegedly caused damage to a hotel cupboard door valued at $1,500.

When police arrived at the resort, the defendant reportedly gave a fake name to Inspector Lynette Chase to evade custody. She reportedly assaulted Inspector Chase and Sergeant Karrison Lewis while resisting arrest.

After pleading guilty to the charges, the defendant was fined $4,500 and risks three months in prison if she fails to pay. She was also ordered to pay $1,500 in compensation or risk an additional three months in custody.