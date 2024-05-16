Darville: Mechanical issues at Bimini morgue are being addressed

By KEILE CAMPBELL

AFTER a Bahamian complained that the morgue in Bimini keeping his father’s body was not functional, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday that mechanical issues at the facility are being addressed.

A Facebook user, Stuart Cliffinique, complained that the morgue had not been functioning for two days and that a bad scent emitted from the place, suggesting something was wrong.

He said he was denied the chance to view his father’s body and was told by doctors that “a big piece of ice” was put on the body.

Dr Darville told reporters yesterday: “I spoke directly to my nurse in charge, and the post that you’re reading is not completely accurate, but for us in the ministry, we don’t go behind social media, we continue to press on to ensure that we repair, but all of these are mechanical equipment and sometimes they do fail.

“That circumstance is unfortunate because the morgue was working and someone else died and we found out that it had a mechanical –– I don’t know if it’s a power surge –– but I can tell you my director of facilities was on top of that, and the residents of Bimini can rest assured that we intend to stay focused and to do exactly what we need to do to protect lives and to secure their loved ones in the event of death.”

Dr Darville said the morgue continually suffers power surge issues, which compromise the freezer’s system. He said all islands have alternative, temporary locations to hold bodies until they are transferred to New Providence.