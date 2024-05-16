Laroda says his ministry is working to support and strengthen troubled families

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Myles Laroda said his ministry is working to support families facing hard times.

His comment came as an International Day of Families forum was hosted at the National Training Agency. The forum included experts who spoke about the impact of violence on families, strategies for strengthening families with disabilities, and the impact of climate change on families.

“In order for us to strengthen our families, we must embrace each other’s differences and show more love,” Mr Laroda said. “Everyone has an important role to play in their family unit. It does not matter if they are young, old, male, female, able-bodied or have a disability, have a sound mind or have a trouble mind they all need to feel included.”

Department of Gender and Family Affairs deputy permanent secretary Lyn Symonette said more must be done so families are not afraid or embarrassed to seek help.

Kalesa Simmons, senior officer of the National Parenting Programme unit within the Department of Social Services, said the unit offers parenting and anger management classes.

She said the programme has seen numerous parents come in for assistance after a reference from a loved one or following a court order.

She said she has seen a lot of parents whose children have had trouble with the law.

“If the child or juvenile is charged before the juvenile panel, then usually the panel would send the parents to us,” she said. “We have a lot of those cases coming through to us.”

Parents receive twelve weeks of training focused on living a healthy lifestyle, parental roles, managing finances, and dealing with their traumas.

Ms Simmons said 38 parents have graduated from the programme recently, noting the programme’s impact on people’s lives.

“We are finding that we are having more and more people who are self-referred,” she said.