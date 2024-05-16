In memory of an iconic Bahamian

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It is with great sadness and sincere sympathy that I write this tribute to one of our most renowned and iconic Bahamian sons, A Loftus Roker.

May 13th, 2024, will be a date in Bahamian history when we lost one of our greatest “Bahamian Freedom Fighters”, A Loftus Roker. He was born in Delectable Bay, Acklins in 1935 to Elkin and Delores Theodora Roker.

In a recent statement about Mr. Roker by the Hon Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, he said: “What an incredible journey... from a childhood in Acklins to participating in the events that altered the nation’s course and delivered the country’s national sovereignty”.

A Loftus Roker was one who “championed the cause of freedom for our nation as a result of his fearless conviction and love of country and love of fellow man. Mr. Roker became a voice for our national Parliament,” said Glenys Hanna-Martin during the occasion of the renaming of a school in his honour last year in Acklins.

Mr Roker responded by saying he was “humbled by the gesture”. He said that over the years, he had declined other designations, including being knighted, but was honoured to accept the renaming of the school in his name.

A Loftus Roker, one of the framers of the terms of the Constitution of The Bahamas, had a very long and fruitful political career. Among other ministerial posts, he was appointed Minister of National Security by then Prime Minister Lynden Pindling in 1985. During his tenure, the issue of illegal immigration was aggressively addressed. He considered himself to be a “black nationalist who believed in black leadership”, excerpt from an article published recently on the occasion of the renaming of the school in Acklins.

I have had the pleasure of talking with Mr Loftus Roker over the years. He had a wealth of knowledge and history about our modern Bahamas. As one of the pioneers of the Majority Rule Movement era, he believed and advocated for the Bahamianisation Policy established by the Progressive Liberal Party in the early 1970’s. Bahamian ownership in all aspects of our economy. He believed that no foreigner ought to be given a work permit to work in The Bahamas if a qualified Bahamian was available and desired to acquire such a job.

A Loftus Roker was a giant of a man who loved his country enough to fight for the rights of all Bahamians throughout his professional life. He will be missed greatly by all Bahamians, especially by the workers in our nation.

On behalf of the executive officers and members of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Trade Union Congress (CBTUC), and my wife Queenie, I express sincere condolences to Mrs Ruby Louise Roker and the entire Roker family on the loss of our Bahamian National Hero, A Loftus Roker.

May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

OBIE FERGUSON

TUC president

May 14, 2024