Islandwide Cabling celebrates 10 years by donating to 10 charities

ISLANDWIDE Cabling and Consulting Services celebrating the company’s 10th anniversary yesterday by continuing to donate to local charities.

The company’s owner has pledged to donate $1,000 to ten charities.

Timothy Walker, IslandWide Cabling’s owner and founder, told The Tribune the celebrations started with a celebratory event during which he donated to four charities.

He said in the second phase of the donation initiative, his company contributed to three more charities: the Nation Singing Bishop Feeding Foundation, The Cancer Society, and Great Commission Ministries, each receiving $1,000.

He said he tries to donate wherever he can.

“I do believe in giving in charity and I do believe in trying to help the community as best that I can and I thought that celebrating my ten-year anniversary, this would be a great way to just give back,” he said.

“Not a lot of companies make it to ten years.”

He said consistency in charitable activities was key in deciding to whom to donate.