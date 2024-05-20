Ministry opens new office in Freeport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture opened a new office space in the Regent Centre in downtown Freeport last week.

Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey spoke at the opening and toured the office space on Thursday.

When Hurricane Dorian destroyed the initial office space in 2019, staff was relocated to a temporary space.

Minister Bowleg said the new space provides a more centralised location with adequate resources for the staff.

“This is a significant milestone," he said. "Our team has admirably operated from a satellite office after Hurricane Dorian. This new facility presents a commitment to providing them with resources they need to continue their vital work efficiently and effectively.

“I want the public to know that this is more than just walls and desks; it is building an opportunity for bright young minds of Grand Bahama; it is a place where innovation can flourish, where ideas can be nurtured, and where the future of our island and nation can be shaped.”

Mr Bowleg commended staff for their hard work, adding: “Your steadfast dedication has brought us to this moment, and I have no doubt you will make valuable contributions to the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture.”

Ms Moxey said her ministry is working with local and international partners to promote sports tourism in Grand Bahama.

“Our Collab Unit is constantly partnering with stakeholders to push the vision of sports in paradise,” she said.

She said the recent Island Relays was held at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in partnership with the Collab Unit.

Ms Moxey noted there is more work to do on Grand Bahama and believes collaborations could achieve more.





“We must acknowledge that our work is far from over,” she said.

She applauded staff at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture for going above and beyond with the limited resources they had to work with and said her ministry would assist wherever it could.



"The space is a testament to your dedication and hard work, and I have no doubt you will continue to excel," she said.



“When you look at the space, it fits our culture so well; it captures sports and culture,” she said.

The new Aquatic Centre's ground-breaking ceremony, which was scheduled for Thursday at the Grand Bahama Sports Center, has been postponed until further notice. Prime Minister Philip Davis was unable to travel to Freeport for the ceremony due to inclement weather.



