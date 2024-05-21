Former Chief Justice Cyril Fountain remembered

FRIENDS and relatives are mourning the death of former Chief Justice Sir Cyril Fountain.

He was chief justice from 1995 to 1996.

“Sir Cyril’s journey from his early education at Government High School to his distinguished tenure as Chief Justice of the Bahamas is a testament to his dedication and passion for justice and public service,” Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said in a statement. “His legacy in the judiciary, his role as a mentor to many, and his personal integrity have left an indelible mark on our nation.”

“Personally, Cyril was more than a colleague in the realms of law and governance; he was a dear friend whose wisdom, wit, and warmth enriched my life immeasurably. Our countless conversations, often bridging the professional and the personal, are memories I hold dear, reflecting times of both challenge and triumph.”

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham and former Court of Appeal president Dame Anita Allen were among those who paid tribute to Sir Cyril.

“Without fear of contradiction I believe I can say that Sir Cyril was most widely known as an expert in election law, gaining a reputation in a number of election petitions made during his years at the Bahamas Bar,” Mr Ingraham said.

“Sir Cyril lived a full and productive life. Following his retirement as Chief Justice in 1996 he returned to private practice and then full retirement in Grand Bahama.”