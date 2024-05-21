Two rescued from drifting boat

TWO people have been rescued from a disabled vessel off the coast of Samana Cay.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force notified the US Coast Guard on Sunday that two men were reported overdue and were last seen leaving Samana Cay on May 15 aboard their 18ft recreational vessel.

The boaters were found on Monday after aircrews aboard an HC144 Ocean Sentry plane from Coast Guard Air Station Miami and an MH60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Clearwater were launched to assist.

The Ocean Sentry plane located the vessel 55 miles from land and dropped a parachute emergency supply kit with food, water and a radio - but the two men were unable to retrieve the kit.

The Jayhawk helicopter, part of Operation Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, arrived on the scene but was unable to communicate with the two men. A rescue swimmer was deployed and the two men were hoisted to safety and transported to Spring Port Airport in Acklins. No medical concerns were reported.

MH60 pilot Lt Scott Kellerman said: "Everyone maintained a tight focus and nailed their roles. I'm super proud of how we came together to bring those guys back to safety. It's moments like these that remind us why we train so hard and why we joined the Coast Guard in the first place."