Baha Mar hosts its second annual golf invitational for charity

Nets nearly $200,000 over holiday weekend

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

BAHA Mar hosted its second annual golf invitational for charity over the holiday weekend, netting nearly $200,000.

The Baha Mar Resort Foundation hosted the charity event over three days at its 18-hole Royal Blue golf course.

According to Baha Mar president Graeme Davis, the funds raised will be distributed throughout the local community, including the Bahamas National Trust, Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled, the Bahamas Humane Society and BAARK.

“This event provides a fun way to raise funds that will make a direct and substantial impact on our community,” Mr Davis said.

The event kicked off with an auction at ECCHO (Expressive Collaborations & Creative House of Opportunities) on Friday.

The golf tournament followed on Saturday, and a family fun day was held on Sunday.

Robert Sands, senior vice president of government and community relations at Baha Mar, said he hopes the event will continue to grow and enrich the local community.

“We hope to continue making this tournament a success, providing a platform to inspire more young people and strengthen our relationship with the community and corporate partners,” he said.

“It’s important that both the foundation and our annual invitational evolves year after year,” stated Sands.