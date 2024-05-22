Man charged with rape after home ‘invasion’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man was imprisoned yesterday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a home invasion in Eleuthera last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Deandre Symonette with rape and burglary.

Symonette is accused of breaking into the residence of a woman in Rock Sound and raping her between 1am and 7am on May 13.

Symonette was informed that his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Symonette’s VBI is due for service on July 25.

Mark Penn represented the accused.