Man charged with rape after home ‘invasion’

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 22-year-old man was imprisoned yesterday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a home invasion in Eleuthera last week.
Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Deandre Symonette with rape and burglary.
Symonette is accused of breaking into the residence of a woman in Rock Sound and raping her between 1am and 7am on May 13.
Symonette was informed that his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).
Symonette’s VBI is due for service on July 25.
Mark Penn represented the accused.
