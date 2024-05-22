Murders up by 13%

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said murders are up 13 per cent compared to the same period last year, and police will review its crime-fighting strategies and beef up patrols to clamp down on gun violence.

“All boots will be on the ground to ensure that this beautiful country of ours remains safe,” he said during a press briefing. “We can’t stop it, but we will try and we will do our best and we can’t do it alone. We need that partnership to work along with us.”

Commissioner Fernander said police are questioning four men in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on bail in Grand Bahama last week.

The victim was found in an unfinished building on Bronze Drive, off Midshipman Road.

He said police are also following significant leads into a double shooting that left a man dead on Ferguson Street Thursday.

The victim and another man were reportedly travelling east on Ferguson Street when they were obstructed by the driver of a small grey Japanese vehicle.

As they attempted to flee the scene, the three masked men pursued them and fired shots in their direction, fatally wounding one of them.

Commissioner Fernander said police uncovered a firearm from the deceased at the scene and linked the weapon to two recent murders.

However, he declined to say which murders the guns were connected to or if they were used by the deceased.

The police chief also highlighted two “significant” seizures of illegal firearms, including an incident where customs officers discovered a box containing nine pistols and a quantity of ammunition and drugs at the airport.

The weapons were on display at yesterday’s press conference.

“We are working with our US partners,” he said. “We suspect that they came in from the US and were destined to a courier company here in Nassau. That matter is under active investigation as we speak.”

He also noted last week’s arrest of a man who had 13 pistols, two high-powered weapons and over $300,000 worth of suspected marijuana hidden in his home.

Commissioner Fernander said police spent the entire weekend trying to get details on how the firearms were smuggled into the country.

“I know they are armed with information, and this investigation will continue,” he said.

When the man and his mother were charged in court, he pleaded guilty to a litany of firearm and ammunition offences.

CORRECTION: The print version of this story had an incorrect headline stating the increase was 17%. The rise is 13%. We apologise for the error.