Pharmacy sector at odds over medical marijuana

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE body that regulates the Bahamian pharmaceutical industry yesterday appeared at odds with the association that represents its members over how widely the latter was consulted on the marijuana reforms.

Robert Sands, the Bahamas Pharmacy Council’s (BPC) chairman, in a statement backed the new medical marijuana legislative package and agreed the drug has potential to improve the quality of life for many patients.

However, his May 16 letter brings himself and the Council into potential conflict with the body that represents the professional interests of pharmacists, as Mr Sands maintained that the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association was “actively engaged” in the consultation process.

He wrote: “The Bahamas Pharmacy Council is the governing and regulatory body responsible for pharmacy in The Bahamas. We remain supportive of the legalisation of medical cannabis, recognising its potential to alleviate suffering and improve the quality of life for many individuals.

“While we acknowledge that the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association holds a different perspective on this matter, it is important to note that the Association was actively engaged in the consultative process. Their input was invaluable, and we respect their right to express their opinion.

“Ultimately, our decision to endorse medical cannabis is rooted in evidence-based research and the collective belief that it offers a promising avenue for addressing various health challenges faced by our citizens. We remain committed to ensuring that any implementation of medical cannabis is done with the utmost care and consideration, and in accordance with established regulations and standards.”

But Dr Marvin Smith, the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association’s (BPA) president, along with Dr Gemma Rolle, the Medical Association of the Bahamas (MAB) president, yesterday maintained on Guardian Radio that the Government did not adequately consult with them prior to tabling the legislation.

Dr Smith, who is also the Council’s deputy chairman, said he only became aware of its view when he saw Mr Sands’ statement yesterday. He argued that the Association is not “interested in playing politics” and, as healthcare providers, is concerned with ensuring Bahamians are provided with quality healthcare.

He said: “We met with them. Both associations have put out a statement, a written formal position to them. No response.There’s an article in another newspaper this morning in which the Pharmacy Council chair has indicated that the council agrees with this and everything else. Now here’s the problem. The letter is dated May 16. The first time I saw a draft of this was today.

“The Pharmacy Council is the registering body. They work under the Government. The association is for all. We’re not interested in playing politics. This is not a PLP or FNM or any other party issue. We’re healthcare providers….this is a critical time for leadership in terms of how we create proper healthcare in the country.”

Dr Smith has been open about his concerns with the cannabis legislation, including that it should be dispensed by pharmacists to ensure patients receive the correct dosage of medication and that it does not counter other prescriptions they are taking.

Dr Rolle agreed that the consultation process was not widespread with stakeholders, and raised concerns that the legislation allows the minister to appoint the Board that would control cannabis dispensaries. She maintained that physicians who sit on medical boards are recommended by the Medical Association, and the minister should not have full authority to designate board members.

She said: “We haven’t seen changes consistent with what our concerns will be. The Act states that the minister has full authority to appoint the Board. Most boards, if there is a physician on it, is nominated by the Medical Association, who sits on the Bahamas Medical Council, the Health Professions Council. We provide a physician as recommended and nominated by the Association.”

Dr Rolle also raised concerns about visitors being able to access medical cannabis with a prescription from their home country, as there is not an international database of licenced dispensaries and their patients

She said: “There was a concern raised that this may create disparities between tourists and residents. What would prevent visitors, who have purchased cannabis with very little resistance, to smoke cannabis during their limited time here? Will we be willing to penalise these people? And will we allow it for tourists and not for locals, where there isn’t much verification?

“The verification of the patients that would be coming in from abroad, we’re unaware of an international database of licensed cannabis authorities that actually regulate the use of medical marijuana the way that we are. We are crossing jurisdictions”

Dr Smith noted that even if that database existed, receiving patient information would violate confidentiality laws in many jurisdictions. He said: “Even more so even if you can get a public list of providers from these places. You’re not going to get an updated list of who the patients are because that would violate patient confidentiality laws in almost all of those jurisdictions.”