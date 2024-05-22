PMH blood bank’s new location commissioned

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRINCESS Margaret Hospital’s blood bank has been relocated to 1st Terrace off Collins Avenue.

The site used to be an emergency medical technician station, according to Health Minister Dr Michael Darville.

He and other officials gathered for a commissioning ceremony yesterday.

He said the move was special for him and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) because many blood bank employees have been working in difficult conditions for the last ten to 15 years.

He said although the new location would better serve workers, it wouldn’t be the blood bank’s last destination.

He said the government is considering constructing a new facility where staff can be comfortable with proper equipment.

“Our lab and our blood bank are key elements to the function of our hospital and knowing it, it is our responsibility to ensure that we are able to provide the services at the standard that they truly deserve,” he said.

“I want to speak a little bit about the future of the blood bank because we’ve had the opportunity to travel to different hospitals around the world and to look at their blood banks and see how the blood bank has become a digitised facility. We intend to follow suit where we are able to follow our donors from a digital platform and begin to get more Bahamians to donate blood because blood is life.”

“We recognise the challenges posed by ageing infrastructure at our facilities, particularly at Princess Margaret Hospital, our largest and busiest. These challenges have significantly impacted our blood bank staff, who have diligently worked in sub-optimal conditions to deliver essential services.”

“As you know, the blood bank has been very old, just as old as the hospital, which is some 71 years old and with the increase of all of the comorbidities that we have persons with surgical procedures, etc, we always have a need for blood and outside of that, though, based on infrastructural issues, we had issues in terms of mould in that particular area.”