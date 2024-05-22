Two men shot at Palmdale shopping plaza

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TWO security officers were shot in broad daylight during an armed robbery in the Palmdale area, with Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander condemning the “bold” attack.

The officers from a private firm were preparing to deposit two bags of money in a bank when a silver coloured Japanese vehicle approached. A gunman got out of the car and demanded cash from the officers.

When the officers ran towards Lowe’s Pharmacy for refuge, the gunman shot them. One of the officers was robbed of a bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Commissioner Fernander visited the scene noting that Palmdale is a busy area filled with shoppers, motorists, and businesses.

“This is a congested area,” he said. “They are very bold, very bold individuals. As we continue to say to members of the public, if you see something, say something. It is hitting home to all of our doors. Right now, this crime situation is not only the police. It’s a whole collective approach to dealing with this crime situation. We now have to take this fight to another level.”

Commissioned Fernander also encouraged business owners to work with the police.

He said he saw business owners carelessly depositing deposit bags.

Bystanders took cover from the rain while watching police investigate the shooting. The entrance to Lowe’s Pharmacy was blocked off with yellow tape, and police officers were on guard.

One woman said she stopped to buy something from Lowe’s on her lunch break and couldn’t believe the shooting happened in there.

An elderly man standing outside of Starbucks said: “Buddy, if Palmdale ain’t safe, nobody safe in Nassau.” Police know the plate number of the gateway car and believe the suspects followed the victims to the Palmdale area.

One officer, aged 59, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, while the other officer, 29, sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Bishop Hulan Hanna, a senior pastor of the Church of God of Prophecy and a retired assistant commissioner of police, said one of the victims was a member of his church. He said he rushed to the scene when he got the disturbing news of the shooting.

“It is brazen, it is arrogant, and it is extremely risky,” he said. “Any member of the public could have been perusing this area when this dastardly, cowardly deed happened.”

Mr Hanna was joined by retired Assistant Commissioner Solomon Cash. Mr Cash said although he and other officers are retired, they will always stand with the Royal Bahamas Police Force in the fight against crime.