Veteran cyclist Jay Major overall winner of Lucozade Sprint Classic

THE New Providence Cycling Association held its Lucozade Sprint Classic No.2 on Sunday at the Clifton Heritage Park.

Veteran Jay Major was the overall winner, while junior Sienna Culmer-Mackey had the fastest time for the ladies.

There were a number of categories for the juniors, which drew a lot of attention.

Here’s a look at the results posted:

Senior 1 (3 laps) - 1) Jay Major:47:40; 2) Patrick Paul- 47.40; 3) Kevin Daley-47.44; 4) Justin Higgs - 48:45.

Senior 2 (3 laps) - 1) Tyrone Paul- 52.09.

Masters (3 laps) - 1) Andrew Cates- 48.54; 2) Wayne Price- 52.06; 3) Dwayne Adderley - 52.55.

Open Females ( 2 laps) - 1) Opal Adderley- 48:13; 2) Marija Brueckner- 53.24.

U23 males- (3 laps) - 1) Barron Musgrove Jr. - 48:45.

U23 Females- (2 laps) - 1) Sienna Culmer-Mackey - 42:58.

15 -17 males - (2 laps) - 1) Brian Burrows DNF ( mechanical).

12 to 14 males (2 laps) - 1) Tristan Johnson- 38:50; 2) Royce Colebrook- 46:08; 3) Nathaniel Adderley- 46:55.

12 to 14 Elite (2-3 laps) - 1) Jayden Smith ( no time available for the last lap.); 2 laps 35.00.

Females- (2 laps) - 1) Mia Van Der Riet- 38:53; 2) Taylor Knowles- 51:57; 3) Taylen Nicholls- 52:20; 4) Ella Brueckner - 52:22; 5) Gillian Albury- 56:32; 6). Blue Gray- 57:00.

9 to 11 males- (1 lap) - 1) Stafford Sweeting - 18:45; 2) Max Van Der Riet- 18:46; 3) Anthony Knowles- 24:07; 4) Gebriael McPhee - 25:33.

9 to 11 Females - (1 lap) - 1). Trenea Smith- 24:20.

The next scheduled event for the NPCA, headed by Barron ‘Turbo’ Musgrove, is the Father’s Day Fun Bike Ride on Sunday, June 16 at the Clifton Heritage Park.

That will be followed by the Bahamas Cycling Federation’s National Championships, scheduled for the weekend of June 29-30 in Grand Bahama.