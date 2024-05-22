Woman accused of causing harm at restaurant

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A WOMAN was granted bail yesterday after she was accused of injuring a person at a restaurant on East Street South last week.
Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Marie Renard, 42, with causing harm.
Renard is accused of injuring Nonese Legerme during a physical altercation at the Jamaican Jerk Shack Stop & Go on East Street South on May 14.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Although prosecutor Inspector S Coakley objected to bail, Renard was granted $2,000 bail with one or two sureties.
She must sign in at the South Beach Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.
Renard’s trial begins on July 24.
