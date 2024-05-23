Five students receive AI technology scholarship for KAUST in Saudi Arabia

Five stellar students of the University of The Bahamas were awarded a full scholarship to attend a summer course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia.

The award ceremony was held at the University of The Bahamas in Choices Restaurant yesterday.

Bahamian Rick Fox, a former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player, who is the CEO Partanna partnered in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister’s office to provide the opportunity to UB students to participate in a 10-day Artificial Intelligence course from April 29-May 10 2024. The course was taught by KAUST instructors.



Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis applauded the students for their efforts at the cermony, noting how AI has become a transformative tool in society.