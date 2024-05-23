The FNM needs Doc as leader

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The Progressive Liberal Party government is a mess. They wasted our money on travel. They wasted it on contracts to PLP fat cats. They caused our electricity bills to be dead high. Now they can’t keep the lights or water on in Nassau.

We need this government to go. We need them to go now.

I am so pleased that the Free National Movement is having a leadership contest. As you are aware, I am no fan of the party’s current poet-comedian leader, Michael Pintard.

In my opinion Mr Pintard has been a lot of “not that much” as leader of the FNM. He’s boring. He does not excite voters. Many Bahamians don’t even know who he is.

He lost even worse than our 2021 general election defeat when it was time for him to test himself in the West End by-election. His cut-hip was nearly double what happened to the FNM in the pandemic election.

Mr Pintard’s camp think that the people, the voters, hate Dr Hubert Minnis. Therefore, he should remain leader, as Dr Minnis can’t win an election. That is a myth.

Dr Minnis had the hardest five-year term as Bahamian prime minister in our country’s history. He had the worst hurricane ever followed six months later by the pandemic, which lasted for the rest of his term.

Doc fought hard for his people. He spent the money to help rebuild Abaco. He spent money to give social assistance during the pandemic.

People were upset at some of the COVID restrictions. But, people also understood that as a doctor, Dr Minnis was trying to save lives.

He was not being mean. He was not being unkind. He was trying to keep his people safe.

Bahamians don’t hold anger for too long. The FNM was voted out in 2002 and back in again 2007. Perry Christie was chased out in 2007 and was back in 2012.

We judge parties based on the here and now.

Doc tried his best in a difficult situation. He is not hated by Bahamians.

In fact, he is thought of well by many for his pre-politics life, through which he delivered hundreds and hundreds of babies as one of the country’s senior obstetricians.

Dr Minnis also gave tremendous social assistance as prime minister through his pre-school programme and his free UB and BTVI initiatives.

Dr Minnis could win a general election. He is tough. He is not afraid of the PLP. He confronts them in Parliament all the time by himself as the MP for Killarney.

That’s the type of leader the FNM needs. People listen to Doc. They follow Doc. They discuss what Doc is doing and saying.

Voters aren’t interested in anything related to Michael Pintard.

Dr Minnis deserves another term to finish his agenda. We need a leader the people will listen to.

The poet-comedian has failed. He has the worst problem in politics: Voters are indifferent to him.

The FNM should return to Doc. He won for us before. He could win again.

THE MACKEY STREET MAN

Nassau,

May 21, 2024.