Hamilton death ruled suicide by police

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A PATHOLOGIST determined that Destiny Hamilton, 27, an influencer, found dead in Abaco with a laceration to her wrist, committed suicide, ending some questions about her death.

Some friends and relatives of Hamilton believed she was murdered. That she was found with a lacerated left wrist surprised them because she was said to be awkward with her right hand.

Chief Superintendent Will Hart, the officer in charge of the Abaco division, said “post-mortem revealed that the wounds were self-inflicted”.

He declined to give further details, saying police have closed the matter.

“I could say, but I don’t want to say, because you have to be respectful of the family,” he said.

“You don’t want them to relive that, being published out there like that. It really does not make a difference in the end; the wounds were self-inflicted, whether it was left or right.

“I know there is a theory going out about left-handed, right-handed, but scientifically, we were able to establish that it was self-inflicted, so let’s just leave it like that.”

Hamilton was found in a bathroom in Guana Cay around 8.30am.

Her mother, Gladys Hamilton, released a statement last week after some friends and relatives of her daughter, including her cousin, Bennae Beneby-Pinder, publicly disputed the police’s preliminary characterisation of the death as a suicide.

Ms Hamilton said the family hoped for privacy and sensitivity.

“With sensitive details of Destiny’s passing being released to the public and unauthorised and unsubstantiated public statements being made by various individuals, immeasurable additional pain has been inflicted on Destiny’s grieving loved ones,” the mother said.

“Destiny’s beloved husband and college friend have unfairly and unnecessarily become targets of all manner of vitriol. We thank the Royal Bahamas Police Force for recognising the effect of the wrongful release of sensitive details surrounding Destiny’s untimely passing.”