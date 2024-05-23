Man accused of causing harm and threatening an officer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of injuring another person and threatening an officer over the holiday weekend.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Andre Ferguson, 28, with causing harm, threats of harm and resisting arrest.

Ferguson is accused of injuring Lavern King during a physical confrontation in New Providence on May 17.

Ferguson also allegedly threatened Corporal 3338 Reckley with harm. He is accused of resisting arrest by the officer on May 19.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Ferguson’s bail was set at $3,000 on the causing harm charge and $1,000 for resisting arrest. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Nassau Street Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

Ferguson’s trial begins on July 15.