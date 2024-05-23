PM promises BPL solution in ‘next two weeks or so’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis urged residents to be patient after Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) load-shedding exercises left thousands without electricity.

Mr Davis said a solution will be announced in about two weeks to introduce reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to Bahamians.

BPL blamed load-shedding exercises over the weekend on the unusually high demand for this time of the year.

Mr Davis has said BPL could be divided into three separate entities, though details on this plan to separate the company’s generation, transmission, and distribution elements have not been disclosed by the administration.

“We just need to be patient within the next two weeks or so,” Mr Davis told reporters after a graduation ceremony for an Artificial Intelligence (AI) course yesterday. “We have been working assiduously over the last year, two years and a half to find a solution to the aging infrastructure of BPL. We should have a solution that we’ll be announcing within the next two weeks or so that no doubt will bring what every Bahamian wants at the end of the day, affordable electricity, reliable electricity, and of course, sustainable electricity.”

Mr Davis notes that a contributing factor to BPL’s power engines’ malfunction was that the engines overheated.

He linked the excess heat to the negative impact of climate change.

“The generators generate heat and when there’s heat around, it puts a lot of pressure on the engines and you do have malfunctions as we had the other day,” he said.

In a statement on Sunday, BPL said it is hoping to boost its generation capacity by June to meet summer demands.

“With load exceeding projections by 20MW, there remains a shortfall resulting in load shedding during peak hours in New Providence,” the company said in a statement. “BPL is presently working with its rental generation partners to return at least 10MW of power to the grid within the next 24 hours, and another 10MW should be available by the end of (this) week (May 25, 2024).

“Additionally, BPL is working to return three units that are offline due to scheduled maintenance by the end of the month. These units will add 59 MW to the current capacity.”

“The company maintains that load shedding remains a possibility if unforeseen incidents impact available capacity at its plants and if temperatures continue to hover over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, increasing demand. Nonetheless, BPL assures its customers that it uses all available resources to limit supply interruptions.”