Woman accused of stealing over $300 from employer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A WOMAN’s police bail was extended yesterday after she was accused of stealing over $300 while working as a server at a fast food restaurant earlier this month.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Avalyne Jean, 25, with stealing by reason of employment.

Jean, while employed at the Burger King restaurant on Bernard Road, is accused of stealing $370.25 from the restaurant.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the accused was informed that her police bail would be extended to Friday when she is to return to court.