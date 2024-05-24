Changes to UB graduation location upsets graduates

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

SUDDEN changes to the University of The Bahamas’ upcoming graduation ceremony prompted frustration and anger from graduates yesterday.

The graduation ceremony was initially scheduled for May 30 at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium. However, students reportedly learned on Wednesday night that because the stadium is being renovated, it will be held at the Atlantis Ball Room at 2pm. Graduates were told they could only invite two to four people.

The students were reportedly told that when the room, which can sit 5,000 people, reaches capacity, guests would stay in an overflow room and watch the graduation virtually.

Students said information about the changed arrangements did not come from UB officials but was leaked to them. UB officials, they said, planned to inform them of the changes during a rehearsal yesterday evening.

The university did not respond to questions from The Tribune before press time.

Office of the Prime Minister director of communications Latrae Rahming said on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, that the Ministry of Works previously said construction work at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium would happen immediately after the completion of the World Relays to ensure the project meets its deadline.

He said the university was told the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium could be used for the ceremony “subject to some slight measures to protect the infield diamond”.

He said ultimately, deciding where to host the event was up to UB.

Graduates complained about being informed of the changes late. An education major said relatives from the Family Islands made arrangements based on the original 6pm time, not the new 2pm time. She said her relatives would miss the ceremony because of the change.

A person getting a degree in business administration and computer information services said she invited more than 30 relatives to her graduation, with plane tickets already purchased and Airbnb rentals booked ahead of time.

“It affects me so much to the point where I feel like I’m going to be at a terrible loss of funds at this point,” she said.

Chair of the UB Alumni Association Jazmine Romer-Rolle called the situation “very unfortunate”.

“From what I understand the notice was only given to the university recently,” she said. “I cannot exactly say which date it was that it was given, but I know that it was just a few days ago.

“It wasn’t as if they knew this a long time now because as far as I knew, I had always understood it to be held at the stadium.”