Man killed in Bernard Rd shooting

A man was killed in a shooting incident off Bernard Road last night.

In a statement, police said the 38-year-old victim had just arrived at a residence at Greys Terrace when one or more people ambushed him and shot him multiple times around 10pm.

The victim attempted to flee but collapsed beside a vehicle due to his injuries, police said.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and examined the victim, but they were unable to find any vital signs of life.

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information related to this matter. Anyone with information can contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).