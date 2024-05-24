Mom accused of failure to report abuse of her child

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER was remanded in custody yesterday after she was accused of failing to report the molestation of her daughter earlier this month.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged the 39-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child, with mandatory reporting of child abuse and deceit of a public officer.

A 37-year-old man was also charged with indecent assault in connection with this incident.

He allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old in New Providence sometime between May 1 and 15.

During that time, the mother is accused of failing to report the abuse of her child to authorities.

The woman also allegedly tried to deceive W/SGT 3719 Bain while she was executing her duties on May 20.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Prosecutor Inspector S Coakley objected to the mother’s bail, citing the need for an immigration check on her status. Consequently, the woman was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The male defendant was granted bail at $7,000 with one or two sureties. He must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

The trial in this matter begins on August 8.