Man stabbed at service station

Police have launched an investigation after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at a service station on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.
The incident took place around 2.30am today.
According to reports, the victim became unconscious and was immediately transported to the hospital in a private vehicle for medical attention.
In a press statement, police said the victim's condition is serious.
