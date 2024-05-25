0

Man stabbed at service station

As of Saturday, May 25, 2024

Police have launched an investigation after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at a service station on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

The incident took place around 2.30am today.

According to reports, the victim became unconscious and was immediately transported to the hospital in a private vehicle for medical attention.

In a press statement, police said the victim's condition is serious.

