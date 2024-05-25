Missing boy found in Eleuthera

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A 13-year-old boy who had been missing for more than a week in Eleuthera was found alive and in good health by police on Friday.

Matthew Tyson Brave was reportedly last seen on May 15, however, the matter was not formally reported to authorities until May 22.

He was found on Friday morning around 8.30am in the area of Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera.



“That is when the parent, the father, reported the matter to the police,” Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said during a press conference on Friday.

“In speaking with the parent, the parent confirmed that he hadn't seen the child since the 15th of May. And that's why I say it's important that parents need to parent their homes and when things happen you need to come to the authorities immediately.”

CSP Skippings said the Department of Social Services is working closely with authorities to further investigate the matter, adding that Matthew attempted to evade police custody when he was found on Friday.

“The young man for some reason, didn't want to be caught and so when he saw law enforcement officers he tried to evade them,” CSP Skippings said.

“Officers had to run him down in essence, to capture him. Obviously, this sends a signal to us in law enforcement that there is definitely something wrong. When a young person leaves home from the 15th of May and law enforcement officers are trying to find you and you're attempting to evade us.”

Matthew, an Eleuthera native, was one of two young men reported missing within the last two weeks.

Police confirmed 16-year-old Devin Issacs, who was last seen at 10pm on May 15 at his residence, is still missing.

However, on Friday CSP Skippings said police have new intelligence and were hoping for his return by the end of the day Friday.

She said police are using CCTV technology in their investigation.

Assistant Director of Social Services, Deidre Hepburn, who also was in attendance at the press conference, expressed concern for the increase in cases of missing children, urging members of the public to report cases of neglect or abuse.

She also noted the Ministry of Social Services Department of Rehabilitative Welfare Services assist parents who are experiencing challenges with their children.

“If they're not attending school, if they are sleeping out, if they're being extremely disrespectful in the home where you are unable to control them, they can be referred to our department.

"They will then be assigned to a probation officer who provides individual counselling. If there are other needs, we will reach out to other agencies to assist.”

Ms Hepburn encouraged parents to be vigilant of the actions happening in their homes and reach out to the Department of Social Services for assistance.