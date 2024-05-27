Records broken at Red-Line Youth Track Classic

THE third edition of the Red-Line Youth Track Classic brought out multiple record-breaking performances this past weekend at the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

Division Scores

The Hurry Murray track club rounded up victories in three out of eight divisions at the two-day meet and last club meet for the season. They won the under-7 division with a total of 52 points. The host club was second with 39 points and Speed Capacity Maximised finished third at 34 points.

Hurry Murray took control in the under-13 division, winning with 85 points. The second best club was Swift Athletics with 64 points and Unique Athletics came out with a combined team score of 54 points.

Hurry Murray was also positioned atop the open division with a total score of 54 points. Red-Line Athletics was in the second position with 38 points and Swift Athletics came up two points behind with 36 overall.

Fast Forward prevailed in the under-15 division with a total of 82 points. Swift Athletics pooled together 78 points for second and Roadrunners settled for third with 74 points.

Fast Forward was also the top performer in the under-17 division, totalling 180 points overall. Red-Line Athletics wrapped up the division with 89 points and the T-Bird Flyers notched 62 points in total.

It was all Red-Line Athletics in the under-9 division. They dominated the category with an overall score of 100 points. Finishing second best in the category was Blue Steel Athletics with 50 points and Hurry Murray came third in this division with 30 points.

Additionally, Red-Line along with Fast Forward both notched a total of 96 points apiece in the under-20 division. Swift Athletics trailed both clubs with 63 points to round out the top three of this age group.

Swift Athletes turned in the best performances in the under-11 division, good enough for an overall score of 102 points. Hurry Murray placed second in the division with 50 points and Jumpers Inc totalled 45 points over the weekend.

Performances

Carlos Brown Jr, representing Swift Athletics, seems to be hitting his stride at the perfect time with the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Junior and Senior Nationals looming. He clocked a new personal best and meet record of 10.34 seconds in winning fashion for the under-20 boys’ 100m finals. The former record was 10.52 seconds set by Johnathan Fowler last year.

Star Elite’s Nijae McBride was a few steps behind clocking 10.71 seconds. Taryll Thompson, of Fast Forward, closed in at 10.73 seconds for a third place finish.

Brown Jr returned on Sunday and took home bragging rights in the 200m finals as well with a winning time of 21.10 seconds. Thompson was once again in the second spot this time with a time of 21.80 seconds. Red-Line Athletics’ Tumani Skinner finished third overall, crossing the line at 22.05 seconds.

The multiple time CARIFTA medallist was just happy to be back to his usual self.

“It wasn’t easy because I had to train hard to prepare for this and get back to the level where I was at. I just want to thank God for allowing me to get back on this level,” he said.

The BAAAs junior and senior nationals are set for June 27-29 and Brown is ready. “I feel really good. I am expecting to run some big times and hopefully I will and I can stay healthy,” he said.

One week prior, Bayli Major was awarded as the champion of the under-20 girls’ long jump event at the inaugural Red-Line Field Events Classic.

One week later, she ran ahead of the pack in the under-20 girls’ 200m finals with a personal best time of 24.78 seconds. Her clubmate Nya Wright kept it close finishing second in 24.79 seconds and Brihonne Cargill, of Unique Athletics, was third overall.

Major also secured a third place spot in the under-20 girls’ 100m finals. She capped off the event with a time of 12.18 seconds well below Melvinique Gibson’s former meet record of 12.33 seconds.

“It feels great seeing as though I made a big PR so I am excited. Running with my teammate I knew I had to get out so I basically just got out and tried to hold my speed until the finish line and I came first,” she said.

With this being the last club meet of the season, Major evaluated how she felt about her performances up to this point.

“I feel like my season was okay but this really showed me that I could do it because I haven’t ran a 200m since last season so this is a big improvement,” she said.

Rohman Rolle, along with Delvon Barton, came first and second respectively for Fast Forward in the under-17 boys’ 110m hurdles event. Rolle came away with the victory in 15.72 seconds. Meanwhile, Barton trailed behind at 16.32 seconds. Simon Sands, representing Sun Blazers, was third with a time of 16.64 seconds.

On day two, it was Rolle crossing the finish line first once again. He bested competitors in the under-17 boys 200m finals with a new personal best time of 22.48 seconds. Rolle got a push from Red-Line Athletics’ Shavano Nixon but it was not enough. Nixon ran 22.82 seconds for second narrowly finishing before Swift Athletics’ Tiko Hanna who posted 22.83 seconds.

The double champion said he had a plan, stuck to it and executed it in the end.

“It feels good. I had a plan in mind and tried to execute that plan and I did. I made a PR and it was a good race,” he said.

He spoke about the close race to the finish down the stretch with Nixon on his heels.

“He pushed me hard but I still had a little bit of power so I tried to push and I got through,” he said.

Hurry Murray’s Raywind Winder shattered the previous meet record of 2:06.44 in the under-20 boys’ 800m finals and replaced it with a new time of 1:58.12. It was a fight to the finish as his fellow clubmate Breck Kemp was close at 1:58.20. Sharan Roker, the previous record holder, trailed both competitors for third.

Winder spoke on how it felt to come out with the win and meet record.

“It feels very good. I loved it and I have been doing this since I was in grade four. I was trying to get out and relax for my second lap but my teammate tried to push it so I just had to run and follow through,” he said.

He added that the camaraderie shared with his clubmates makes him appreciate them more.

“It feels good. I am happy I pushed him to PB. They are like my brothers and I really appreciate it because I really did it for them,” he said.

Hurry Murray’s Breyniece Kemp and the T-Bird Flyers’ Fabian Sauntil were successful in the men and women’s 1600m open event respectively. The former finished with a time of 6:11.13 and latter ended in 5:02.74.

Fast Forward track club picked up wins in two out of the six relay events. They were first place finishers in the boys 4x400m open relay and the under-15 mixed 4x200m events.

For additional meet results, visit:

www.tekresults.net