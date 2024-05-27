Special Olympics Bahamas picks up three medals

SPECIAL Olympics Bahamas continues to excel in local, regional and international competition. Recently, athletes Colette Grant and Krystal Clarke travelled to the first Caribbean Regional Bocce Tournament, hosted by Special Olympics Cayman Islands in Grand Cayman at the Lions Centre, and racked up three medals in the process.

The duo were joined by coach Cynthia Rolle and HOD Johneice Blyden over the weekend.

Grant and Clarke teamed up in doubles action and ended with a bronze medal finish in the female doubles division (F2).

In singles action, it would be Clarke who would win the silver medal for The Bahamas in the female division (F4) and Grant picked up another bronze in the female division (F2).

Blyden expressed that she was very impressed with the performances of both ladies.

“I was very impressed with their performances. The team’s ability to successfully adjust from grass/sand courts to artificial carpet courts was remarkable.

“As individuals, they did wonderfully, and as a team, they did excellent. Their resilience was on full display as they regrouped after their first loss to become bronze medallists. This shows the strength of our local bocce programme and the dedication of its coaches,” she said.

Up to 40 Special Olympians from over 20 countries were in attendance at the regional tournament and, according to Blyden, the overall experience was second to none.

“The overall team experience was a good one. The hospitality shown by the host, the Cayman Islands, was nothing short of a World Games experience.

“This is the quality we’ve come to expect at an international competition.

“Providing our athletes with more opportunities for competition is our aim in Special Olympics.

“Being able to see other athletes and comrades from across the region is always a plus.

“Special Olympics is family. This tournament keeps in line with the mission statement experience where athletes experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other athletes and the community,” she stated.

In the opening round of competition, Grant was edged out by Special Olympics St Kitts and Nevis 4-3 but managed to bounce back the rest of the way.

However, Clarke brought out her best efforts against Special Olympics Guadeloupe and prevailed 9-0.

Gilbert Williams, programme director of Special Olympics Bahamas, praised the work ethic of the Special Olympians when it comes to the big stage.

“Our athletes always step up on the international stage and perform to the best of their abilities. Their confidence level allows them to compete on any stage and demonstrate their courage, which speaks volumes to their talent and to the hard work and preparation of the athletes and our dedicated coaches.

“All of this is made possible through donations received from the general public. “Imagine just how much more we could achieve with a greater level of support and much-needed government funding.

“Our athletes continue to shine and make The Bahamas proud. Just as our Athletes’ Oath states, Special Olympics athletes always go into competition with a mind to win, but whatever the outcome you can rest assured that they would have given their very best effort,” he said.

Special Olympics Bahamas now has plans to stage a national basketball tournament for athletes from New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco in the upcoming months.

The non-profit organisation will need some assistance from the public in these efforts.