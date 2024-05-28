Oldtimers Softball: The Masqueraders rout Corner Boys 14-4, Rebels clobber Pros 18-8

THE New Providence Oldtimers Softball Association continued its regular season action over the weekend with a double header played at the Archdeacon William Thompson Softball Park, Southern Recreation Grounds.

In a lopsided affair, the Masqueraders routed the Corner Boys 14-4, while the Rebels clobbered the Dozer Heavy Equipment Pros 18-8 in another blowout.

Masqueraders 14, Corner Boys 4: Greg Smithy went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and scored twice, while Luther Hamilton was 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored and Ivan ‘Showtime’ Francis was also 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI and as many runs scored.

Kermit “Shift” Mackey was the winning pitcher and Ernest Moss was tagged with the loss.

John Lockhart went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in a losing effort. Along with 11 hits on their stat sheets, the Masqueraders made it look so easy as they produced four runs in the first, two more in the second, seven in the fifth and one more in the sixth. The Corner Boys, with only five hits, got a pair of runs in the first and one each in the second and the third, but it wasn’t enough to mount any serious challenge.

Rebels 18, Dozer Pros 8: Mikhael Wilson was a perfect 1-for-1 with a RBI and a run scored; Danny Belton was 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored and Ricardo Brown was 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored to pace the Rebels to victory.

Val Munroe was the winning pitcher and Craig Bowe was tagged with the loss. Randy Anderson was a perfect 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored and Walter Charlton was 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in a losing effort.

The Rebels, with 13 hits on their ledger, scored five runs in the first, three in the third and broke the game open with seven more in the fourth before they closed it out with three in the fifth.

The Pros, who had 10 hits, could only counter with three runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and another one in the fifth.

Saturday

Noon - Vipers vs Drifters

2pm - Rebels vs Divers

4pm - Home Boys vs

Da Boyz

Sunday - 2pm - Corner Boys vs KC Construction.

3:30pm - Masqueraders vs Dozer Heavy Equipment.