GB Shipyard apprentices in three-month UK training

Sixteen Grand Bahama Shipyard apprentices have travelled to Liverpool in the UK to take part in three months of hands-on training as part of their education.

The initiative, which is part of Grand Bahama Shipyard’s apprenticeship programme, is taking place in collaboration with the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and the Engineering College in Birkenhead, UK. The international exposure features in the second part of the apprentices’ four-year programme, which exposes them to marine mechanical works and pipe fitting.

Quentin Moore, 19, said once he has completed training abroad he plans to return to The Bahamas, complete the apprenticeship initiative and eventually work as a member of Grand Bahama Shipyard’s team.

“I feel like it’s a wonderful opportunity for young men and women around The Bahamas who want to get into the industrial field,” Mr Moore explained as he prepared to board his flight to the UK. “I feel like it’s the perfect alternative to college because, as opposed to college, with this there’s a higher chance that you get into the field. It’s a wonderful opportunity for young men and women coming out of high school.

“It’s exciting. The furthest I’ve been is Florida. So, travelling to the other side of the world is going to be an experience and I’m looking forward to it. The training has been very good here at BTVI. Once done with my training, my plan is to return and help build the company, so that in turn we can help build the country.”

Elvardo Kemp, Grand Bahama Shipyard’s training manager, explained that the training in the UK is designed to expose the apprentices to international standards within their field.

“So, what we’re about to do now is go on a three-month course at the Engineering College in Birkenhead, where we’re going to do important basic skills training using the latest technologies and equipment in the maritime field,” Mr Kemp explained. “For these apprentices, their programme is designed around marine mechanical and pipe fitting.

“So, these guys will be there for 12 weeks, where they’ll be getting hands-on training. This is a good opportunity for them as this is something Grand Bahama Shipyard has never done before. These guys are not only representing Grand Bahama Shipyard, but The Bahamas. They are just six months into a four-year training programme, which will prepare then to be highly-qualified tradesmen.”

Pastor Raymond Gordon, who was present to send-off his 19-year-old son, Raymond Gordon Jr, said he was proud to see his son’s growth and development in now accepting such an opportunity to receive further training in Liverpool.

“He’s excited to learn more about the programme, travel and he’s overall just thrilled,” Pastor Gordon said. “This is the first time he’s travelling so far. So, to him, ten hours on a plane is different. I think what the Shipyard is doing for these young men is excellent. I think it’s great that they are taking these young men who have the mindset and the potential of moving forward.”

Sheena Roberts-Cartwright was overjoyed to celebrate the new venture for her 22-year-old son, Antoine Cartwright, after the COVID-19 pandemic took away many other opportunities for him.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the young people of Grand Bahama,” Ms Roberts-Carwright said. “The young men have been looking forward to this trip and, to be honest, I think they are all very excited and happy.

“They have an opportunity that’s not afforded to most here on the island. As a parent, I’m quite sure he will be fine. I think they are in great hands with Mr Kemp as he’s always been very open and honest with parents, and these three months of training will benefit them greatly. It’s going to be an experience.

“I told my son to embrace the opportunity being offered, learn what he can and explore. My family is very excited about it. 2020 was when we had the pandemic, and Antoine was a 2020 high school graduate. A lot of opportunities that were afforded for him were pulled back. So, for him to now have this opportunity to go away and advance his education, I’m very happy for him as a parent. My whole family is excited about it.”

The 16 apprentices were chosen from 500 applicants. They were narrowed to 100, and then to 16 after an aptitude test and interviews. Over the past five months, the students underwent introductory training at BTVI, where they were taught shipyard safety, basic tool skills, how to interpret technical drawings, and other basic necessities to prepare them for the workplace.

“Our human resources and training team under the leadership of Linda Turnquest, our chief financial officer, have spent a lot of time putting together this modern apprenticeship programme,” said Dave Skentelbery, the Grand Bahama Shipyard’s chief executive.

“The collaboration between BTVI and the Engineering College in the UK will allow us to train apprentices with internationally-recognised qualifications. It is particularly important that we expose these apprentices to different ways of doing things. The new scheme is closely monitored and progress measured to ensure we eventually have highly skilled professionals.”