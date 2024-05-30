Cleveland Eneas takes charge on day one

THE defending champions of the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association (NPPPSSA) Track and Field Championships led competitors after day one of competition at the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

Cleveland Eneas is currently atop the team rankings with a total of 41 points. Palmdale Primary is trailing by just six points, with a total of 35 points headed into day two of the meet. Carlton Francis has secured the final spot in the top three after racking up 33 points yesterday.

Mariska Thompson, head coach of Cleveland Eneas, said she was pleased with the team’s performances and will be expecting them to lock in for today’s events.

“I am very pleased with what I have seen thus far. Most of my children performed extremely well and most of them are in the finals for tomorrow. It is just a matter of them being focused and executing,” she said.

She doubled down on those sentiments and stated that once her athletes place emphasis on focus and execution they will be okay.

“My main expectation for the children is to stay focused until the very end. Once they stay focused and execute I think they will be okay,” she said.

Field

Carlton Francis Primary won two out of the six field events hosted yesterday. Beneby Lebrun emerged victorious in the boys shot put event (A Division). He posted a winning mark of 8.57m. TG Glover’s Makhai Munnings placed second with a toss of 8.51m and Tevin Tucker, representing Garvin Tynes, came third with a throwing distance of 8.47m.

Carlton Francis was also successful in the boys’ softball throw event (B Division). Ramon Rahming earned the first place spot with a heave of 40.30m. Sadie Curtis’ Waiden Bain dropped to the second spot with his throw of 38.83m. Placing third was Eva Hilton’s Allan Curry with 35.30m.

J’Lynn Bain came first for Sadie Curtis in the girls’ softball throw event (C Division). She bested competitors with a throwing distance of 28.65m. Gabriel Francois picked up a second place finish for Albury Sayle and Sandilands Primary’s Mauriyah Pierre was third overall.

Milton Newbold represented Palmdale Primary well in the boys’ long jump event (A Division). He soared to 4.59m for the win. Uriah McPhee’s Jason Moncur ended his jump in second place with 4.52m. Jamal McSweeney, of EP Roberts, wrapped up the event in third with a jump of 4.50m.

Laveah Johnson prevailed for Thelma Gibson Primary in the girls’ long jump event (C Division). She was the best performer with a jump of 3.56m. Dutchess Williams, who attends Sadie Curtis, was second in the event with 3.07m. Palmdale Primary’s Kayanna Dean got the third position with 3.02m.

Janae Phillipe claimed first place in the girls’ high jump event (B Division) with her leap of 1.24m. Tamia Brown, of Claridge Primary, and Sandilands Primary’s Derricka Smith finished second and third respectively.

Track

On the track, Thelma Gibson Primary was the victor of the girls’ 1200m finals for the B Division.

Haddassah Iffin crossed the finish line in 4:46.86 for Thelma Gibson in the girls event. Iyanna Rolle stayed the course and capped off the event in second place with a time of 4:53.29.

Ridgeland Primary’s Jazzaria Key got in on the action and ended in third place with a time of 4:59.20.

In the boys’ event, Palmdale Primary’s Liam Bethel and Cleveland Eneas’ Deon Fowler both equalled 4:23.44 in the race for first. Micke Deneus, of Centreville Primary, trailed both performers with his time of 4:44.85.

Day two of the NPPPSSA Track and Field Championships resumes this morning at 10am. The 800m event will be the first race of the day.