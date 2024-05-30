Davis: Public service workers salaries will be reviewed again

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

EVEN after compensation for public service workers increased by $35m this fiscal year, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said “salaries are too low” in the sector, and the government will perform a salary review to boost wages.

The government has allocated $10m in the Ministry of Finance for this salary review, a new line item in the budget book.

“We believe salaries are too low and that fair compensation is crucial for attracting and retaining the best employees,” Mr Davis said during his budget communication in the House of Assembly. “Therefore, funds have been designated in this budget to conduct and implement a salary review with the aim of increasing the compensation for the entire public service, including accountants, nurses, teachers, defence force officers, police force officers, immigration, corrections and customs officers – all of whom should be adequately compensated for their hard work and dedication.”

Mr Davis noted that recurrent expenditure increased by $35.9m, mostly because compensation for employees increased by $35m, totalling $629m.

“This reflects a higher public sector wage bill, due to various union agreements and employee promotions and classification reforms,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Davis noted that the Ministry of Labour and Public Service facilitated the first public service-wide promotional exercise in over nine years in July 2023, providing an additional $18m for public servants.



“This is separate and apart from our efforts to eliminate the decades-long promotions backlog, which is moving steadily along,” he said.

Although the government negotiated over 27 trade union agreements, increased salaries, and even introduced new benefits for public servants, Mr Davis said more work is still needed to address the low salary challenges in the public sector.

Funding was also allocated to provide training opportunities for public servants through the University of The Bahamas.

“Funding has been allocated for the continuation of training of mid-level and senior public officers through the University of The Bahamas and for the full implementation of the Public Service Scholars Programme. Funding has been allocated for a project aimed at enhancing the skill set of individuals within the public service workforce,” Mr Davis said.

On Tuesday, the Bahamas Public Service Union protested for a salary review for more than 200 members who work at the University of The Bahamas. Dozens of members demonstrated outside of UB while expressing their frustration. BPSU president Kimsley Ferguson told reporters the salary review was long overdue.