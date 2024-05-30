The eProcurement platform has saved govt $16.5m, says Davis

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the government had saved $16.5m through its eProcurement platform, GoBonfire.

“We’ve successfully optimised spending and negotiation process, leading to substantial cost reductions,” Mr Davis said during his budget communication yesterday.

He added that the platform now has 6,277 external vendors, signifying “robust participation and healthy competition in government procurement”.

He said as of May 9, the platform has provided 4,177 total opportunities, “encompassing completed, evaluated, open and archived projects”.

Although he said the platform promotes transparency, the government has yet to fully comply with the Public Procurement Act’s requirement to publish details of approved contracts and procurement activities within 60 days of awarding a contract.

In its latest human rights report, the United States accused the country of failing to effectively implement laws related to contracts and procurement. The report said the country has limited enforcement of conflict-of-interest and anti-corruption clauses in government contracts.