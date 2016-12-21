Poor Service In The Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.

OH CABLE BAHAMAS... why do you have to wait anything from 30-50 minutes to get to a Customer Service operator?

All I can say to Cable Bahamas – they know their service to Grand Bahama is heavily challenged as they would like to say with hundreds of customers without service but what does Cable do?

All the service calls continue on one server so the Nassau customers the majority of their customers are grossly, unacceptably in convinced... the brilliance is extraordinary!

REAL PROPERTY VALUATION people - Ministry of Finance - anyone received your assessment for 2017? If they mailed them you might be lucky to see them way in January, 2017. Now they say you can pay on-line but for the owner-occupier, pensioner, to get the discount given last year believe me you have to apply again! A pensioner is over 65 years - have a heart!

Can someone in Government confirm what is the obvious - not a single Ministries’ computer system talks to any of the other Ministries’ computers.

Remember all the chat about the new vehicle licensing system, $8 million of it - believe me once you have one of the new discs no one knows who is legitimately the owner of the vehicle even the police - boy that was a paradigm shift backwards! Kudos Minister.

A warning to anyone getting into the smallest of accident - call the police. You are warned.

The Insurance Cos must be cringing on this mess.

Are we about to celebrate a holiday - a season as in seasonings we use when cooking or the Birth of Christ?

It seems we have gone heathen.

Kudos to US President-elect Trump he is criticising everyone who uses

Happy Holiday - Season Greetings rather than the correct greeting!

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

December 17, 2016.