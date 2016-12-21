0

Unemployment Rate Drops 1.1 Per Cent To End Of October

As of Wednesday, December 21, 2016

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Department of Statistics has announced a drop in the unemployment rate to 11.6 per cent as of the period October 24-30, 2016.

This represents a 1.1 per cent decline from the last survey conducted in May.

For the specified period, the department said on Wednesday that many jobs were created in the construction sector because of repair efforts following Hurricane Matthew.

Full story, see Thursday's Tribune

More like this story

Comments

Sickened 1 day, 4 hours ago

Unemployment only went down because thousands of our middle class have fled this once great nation, and each one of those jobs are now done by 10 'D Average' happy and ignorant PLP voters.

Thanks PLP for making this country the laughing stock of the Caribbean.

0

ThisIsOurs 1 day, 4 hours ago

It's interesting that Statistics explains the huge benefits of Matthew while the government says if only it hadn't been for Matthew we'd be further ahead. Which is it?

2

MassExodus 1 day, 3 hours ago

It usually does bc tourism spikes between Oct-April...

0

sheeprunner12 1 day ago

No more lies needed from this Department

1

thomas 9 hours, 30 minutes ago

Is it really just 'the period October 24-30, 2016'.? Seven days.

0

realfreethinker 7 hours, 55 minutes ago

It is really oct 24-30 2016. That's why I am concerned about the way they do their survey because the following week it could be up if those people lose their jobs

0

Sign in to comment