Unemployment Rate Drops 1.1 Per Cent To End Of October

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Department of Statistics has announced a drop in the unemployment rate to 11.6 per cent as of the period October 24-30, 2016.
This represents a 1.1 per cent decline from the last survey conducted in May.
For the specified period, the department said on Wednesday that many jobs were created in the construction sector because of repair efforts following Hurricane Matthew.
Sickened 1 day, 4 hours ago
Unemployment only went down because thousands of our middle class have fled this once great nation, and each one of those jobs are now done by 10 'D Average' happy and ignorant PLP voters.
Thanks PLP for making this country the laughing stock of the Caribbean.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 4 hours ago
It's interesting that Statistics explains the huge benefits of Matthew while the government says if only it hadn't been for Matthew we'd be further ahead. Which is it?
Economist 22 hours ago
Good comment!
MassExodus 1 day, 3 hours ago
It usually does bc tourism spikes between Oct-April...
sheeprunner12 1 day ago
No more lies needed from this Department
thomas 9 hours, 30 minutes ago
Is it really just 'the period October 24-30, 2016'.? Seven days.
realfreethinker 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
It is really oct 24-30 2016. That's why I am concerned about the way they do their survey because the following week it could be up if those people lose their jobs
