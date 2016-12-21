Unemployment Rate Drops 1.1 Per Cent To End Of October

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Department of Statistics has announced a drop in the unemployment rate to 11.6 per cent as of the period October 24-30, 2016.

This represents a 1.1 per cent decline from the last survey conducted in May.

For the specified period, the department said on Wednesday that many jobs were created in the construction sector because of repair efforts following Hurricane Matthew.

