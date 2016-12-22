12,000 Disconnected For Not Paying Their Electricity Bills

By RASHAD ROLLE

AS many as 12,000 Bahamians have had their power disconnected due to nonpayment, Department of Statistics officials revealed yesterday as they released the results of the latest Labour Force Survey.

Cypreanna Winters, a statistician with the DOS, said: “Approximately 10 per cent of households where the main source of lighting was electricity had their power disconnected due to nonpayment of their bills.”

Ms Winters said that “10 per cent” translates to about 12,000 people.

The survey was conducted between October 24 and 30 of this year.

Earlier this year, Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the government was working with Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to write off many of the company’s delinquent accounts.

This meant that 3,000 users would then be placed back on the grid, a number far below the 12,000 DOS officials say have had their electricity disconnected.

However, BPL officials have said they have no plans to restore power to the homes of delinquent customers.

“Our statement is we don’t have any plans to do that at this time,” a BPL official said in June.

And in July, Pamela Hill, BPL CEO, reiterated that BPL officials were “not in any talks” with the government over a forgiveness or write-off programme.

She instead encouraged customers to continue paying their bills on time to remain connected.

At the time, former Bahamas Electricity Corporation Chairman Leslie Miller was critical of Ms Hill’s statement.

“Y’all getting mix up here,” the Tall Pines MP said. “(BPL has) a contract to manage BEC so they don’t have the final say as to what goes on in BEC. As far as anything, the government is the one who fund BEC, not BPL. With the greatest respect they only managing (the company) so ain’t nobody could dictate and say what the government (can do) or (say) no discussions are taking (place). (Those) discussions (are) above her head as far as what the government intends to do. If the minister says they intend to write off those bills that cannot be collected that is a decision by the government not BPL.”

BEC, as the state owned utility provider was then called, launched an electricity assistance programme in June 2013 to reconnect more than 7,000 delinquent residential customers. BEC, which was renamed BPL earlier this year, ran another programme that month offering residential customers in arrears a 10 per cent discount if they paid their outstanding bill in full.