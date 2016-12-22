0

Naughty's Nfl Picks: Late Charge For 2nd Place ‘Too Much, Too Little, Too Late'

As of Thursday, December 22, 2016

By Inigo ‘Naughty’ Zenicazelaya

WELL would you look at that, a 15-1 week for the cellar dwellers Wells and Dorsett making a late charge for respectability and second place!

Nicely done gents, 15-1 is always an awesome feat, however it’s too much, too little, too late. I’ve got this on ice, all I have to do is be my consistent self moving forward. And just as I said last week, l would rebound like my Cowboys would, this week I will officially wrap things up, leaving the best of the rest to fight for second place and scraps. Merry Christmas everybody!

LEO B’S PICKS

Thursday

GIANTS

Saturday

PATRIOTS

DOLPHINS

TITANS

PACKERS

BROWNS

BEARS

FALCONS

RAIDERS

BUCCANEERS

SEAHAWKS

49ERS

TEXANS

Sunday

STEELERS

CHIEFS

Monday

COWBOYS

• Who I like this week:

THURSDAY

GIANTS

SATURDAY

BILLS

FALCONS

REDSKINS

BROWNS

PACKERS

TITANS

PATRIOTS

RAIDERS

RAMS

SAINTS

SEAHAWKS

TEXANS

SUNDAY

STEELERS

CHIEFS

MONDAY

COWBOYS

