Naughty's Nfl Picks: Late Charge For 2nd Place ‘Too Much, Too Little, Too Late'

By Inigo ‘Naughty’ Zenicazelaya

WELL would you look at that, a 15-1 week for the cellar dwellers Wells and Dorsett making a late charge for respectability and second place!

Nicely done gents, 15-1 is always an awesome feat, however it’s too much, too little, too late. I’ve got this on ice, all I have to do is be my consistent self moving forward. And just as I said last week, l would rebound like my Cowboys would, this week I will officially wrap things up, leaving the best of the rest to fight for second place and scraps. Merry Christmas everybody!

LEO B’S PICKS Thursday GIANTS Saturday PATRIOTS DOLPHINS TITANS PACKERS BROWNS BEARS FALCONS RAIDERS BUCCANEERS SEAHAWKS 49ERS TEXANS Sunday STEELERS CHIEFS Monday COWBOYS

• Who I like this week:

THURSDAY

GIANTS

SATURDAY

BILLS

FALCONS

REDSKINS

BROWNS

PACKERS

TITANS

PATRIOTS

RAIDERS

RAMS

SAINTS

SEAHAWKS

TEXANS

SUNDAY

STEELERS

CHIEFS

MONDAY

COWBOYS