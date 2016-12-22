Pm: We Must Prove S&P Wrong On Downgrade

By AVA TURNQUEST

IN the wake of a downgrade by international credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s to “junk” status, Prime Minister Perry Christie said it is up to his administration to prove them “wrong” as he lamented the fact that S&P did not fully appreciate the “weight” of Baha Mar’s impending opening.

His comments came as opposition forces yesterday railed against the government over the country’s downgrade, placing the blame squarely on the ineptitude of the Christie-led administration this term.

However, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation Chairman Gowon Bowe yesterday countered that partisan criticism could not be given legitimacy unless accompanied by a tested, economically viable alternate plan.

Speaking to government owned broadcaster ZNS yesterday, Mr Christie said: “They’re saying that there will be, by 2018, positive indicators, but that they have doubts as to whether what has been promised by Baha Mar and the government, that it would take place in the time in which we say it is going to take place.

“Our job is to prove Standard & Poor’s wrong and verify why Moody’s retained the investment grade for the Bahamas.”

He added: “(There was an) upgrade on the outlook from negative to stable and that means therefore we are disagreeing on the time it’s going to take to bring about the results that they say should be in place here.”

According to the nation’s leader, S&P “failed to properly take into account the weight of Baha Mar.”

He added: “And we felt that if they had spoken to the new owners they would have had a different view as to what is going to take place there. For example, they and I see some elements of the opposition, doubt that there would be 1,000 to 1,500 jobs in January - the government has no doubt about that fact at all.”

Meanwhile, when asked to weigh in on the matter, Mr Bowe said this downgrade has been in the making for a long time.

“Since independence,” Mr Bowe said, “there is no one government that can take the credit, or duck the credit, for this downgrading. There has been no fiscal surplus (historically) so in reality this here is a culmination of years, decades, of deficit spending and borrowing.

“I don’t think we’ve ever met the budget, but has any government said what we came up short or long on as far as expenses go? We have the information but there has never been an analysis, any real critique, over what has taken place.

“The rating agencies are not saying which political party did what, they are looking at the Bahamas. Casting blame is an exercise in futility, all of them have a blame to share and a role to share in this downgrade.”

Mr Bowe continued: “Will it have any impact on Christmas festivities? No. Was it ideal to have the news break now? No. But this is when the National Development Plan should be heightened, if we are serious about really changing the course.”

Global credit rating agency S&P has justified the downgrade to BB+ (speculative or “junk” grade) from BBB- (investment grade) on the basis that it is now projecting the Bahamian economy will only grow by 0.3 per cent this year, down from its 1.2 per cent estimate in April.

Echoing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent warnings, S&P said government spending was still outpacing revenue despite the introduction of value added tax (VAT), with Hurricane Matthew restoration costs set to inflict “further pressure” on expenditure in 2017.

Lower gross domestic product (GDP)/economic growth would also negatively impact the government’s tax revenues and fiscal consolidation plans, the agency said.

At a swearing-in ceremony for her new slate of senators on Tuesday, Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner forecast that the country was headed into the “bleakest Christmas” it had ever seen.

“We’ve just been downgraded by S&P, just last week the IMF predicted that the reckless spending of this government is out of hand, there is no accountability, no transparency, and now we have literally been downgraded to non-investment grade status.”

She continued: “What we plan to do, as this grouping, is stay focused to not get caught up in all of the side discussions as to who has different personal views. We are going to come to the Bahamian people as early as possible and demonstrate that it is our combined effort to get rid of this incompetent, inept, and untrustworthy PLP government, and that is what drives us to overlook our differences and to work past them.”

For his part, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis posited that the downgrade was a “disastrous consequence of nearly five years of an inept PLP government and their policies.”

Dr Minnis hit out at the government’s “continued failure” to reduce unemployment and curtail spending, and promised that his party would provide “real economic leadership.”

“The embattled prime minister will have all of us believe that they have in fact acted,” Dr Minnis said, “but as we can see by the downgrade to junk status – Christie’s words are just as worthless as our sagging credit. The credit rating agencies have continued to ask the government to cut expenditures but typical of this PLP government they refused to heed any practical economic advice.



“They forced through a 7.5 per cent VAT saying it would be put towards debt reduction. More empty rhetoric and broken promises. The results? The debt continues to rise, they have never been held to account for where the VAT money went, yet they continue to spend millions of the taxpayer dollars on ill conceived and mismanaged programmes that fail to deliver significant economic impact.



“And as our economy spirals downward they hand out contracts to their allies like the wasteful Christmas decorations in Nassau that cost taxpayers (nearly) $350,000,” Dr Minnis added.

Meanwhile, calling for mature dialogue on the concerns highlighted by S&P, Mr Bowe also made the point that the global agency was just one of three leading institutions. He noted that another leading agency, Moody’s, did not make a similar downgrade, and that it demonstrated the subjectivity of agencies undertaking rating evaluations.

In considering the disappointment expressed by the governing side over the downgrade, Mr Bowe underscored the need for a cultural shift from reliance on anecdotal stories to empirical data.

He urged Bahamian experts in the financial services sector and related fields to lend their skills to public service.

Mr Bowe said: “The international agencies have grown tired of the rhetoric, we’ve been doing it all on anecdotal stories, they want to see empirical change and that is a culture change. Telling them that your plan is to grow the economy, decrease spending, which party hasn’t said that internationally?”

“All of that is lip service,” he said.

“The current government should not be touting plans but demonstrating it empirically, present plans with analysis.”