Ricardo's Nfl Picks: All I Want For Christmas Is Another Good Picking Week

By RICARDO WELLS
rwells@tribunemedia.net
AFTER a sizzling 15-1 week 15, there is hope.
I am now 134-85-2 on the year and a puncher’s chance away from a top two finish in The Tribune’s NFL picks competition.
Sunday is Christmas and, because of that, I have written to Santa for the first time in my adult life in the hope of above average weeks 16 and 17.
TrustTheProcess!
New York Giants (10-4)
@ Philadelphia Eagles
(5-9)
GIANTS
Miami Dolphins (9-5) @
Buffalo Bills (7-7)
DOLPHINS
New York Jets (3-10) @
New England Patriots
(12-2)
PATRIOTS
Tennessee Titans (8-6)
@ Jacksonville Jaguars
(2-12)
TITANS
Minnesota Vikings (7-7)
@ Green Bay Packers
(8-6)
PACKERS
San Diego Chargers
(5-9) @ Cleveland
Browns (0-14)
CHARGERS
Washington Redskins
(7-6-1) @ Chicago Bears
(3-11)
REDSKINS
Atlanta Falcons (9-5) @
Carolina Panthers (6-8)
FALCONS
Indianapolis Colts (8-6)
@ Oakland Raiders
(11-3)
RAIDERS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(8-6) @ New Orleans
Saints (6-8)
BUCCANEERS
Arizona Cardinals
(5-8-1) @ Seattle
Seahawks (9-4-1)
SEAHAWKS
San Francisco 49ers
(1-13) @ Los Angeles
Rams (4-10)
49ERS
Cincinnati Bengals
(5-8-1) @ Houston
Texans (8-6)
TEXANS
Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
@ Pittsburgh Steelers
(9-5)
STEELERS
Denver Broncos (8-6) @
Kansas City Chiefs
(10-4)
BRONCOS
Detroit Lions (9-5) @
Dallas Cowboys (12-2)
COWBOYS
