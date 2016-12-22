Ricardo's Nfl Picks: All I Want For Christmas Is Another Good Picking Week

By RICARDO WELLS

rwells@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a sizzling 15-1 week 15, there is hope.

I am now 134-85-2 on the year and a puncher’s chance away from a top two finish in The Tribune’s NFL picks competition.

Sunday is Christmas and, because of that, I have written to Santa for the first time in my adult life in the hope of above average weeks 16 and 17.

TrustTheProcess!

New York Giants (10-4)

@ Philadelphia Eagles

(5-9)

GIANTS

Miami Dolphins (9-5) @

Buffalo Bills (7-7)

DOLPHINS

New York Jets (3-10) @

New England Patriots

(12-2)

PATRIOTS

Tennessee Titans (8-6)

@ Jacksonville Jaguars

(2-12)

TITANS

Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

@ Green Bay Packers

(8-6)

PACKERS

San Diego Chargers

(5-9) @ Cleveland

Browns (0-14)

CHARGERS

Washington Redskins

(7-6-1) @ Chicago Bears

(3-11)

REDSKINS

Atlanta Falcons (9-5) @

Carolina Panthers (6-8)

FALCONS

Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

@ Oakland Raiders

(11-3)

RAIDERS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(8-6) @ New Orleans

Saints (6-8)

BUCCANEERS

Arizona Cardinals

(5-8-1) @ Seattle

Seahawks (9-4-1)

SEAHAWKS

San Francisco 49ers

(1-13) @ Los Angeles

Rams (4-10)

49ERS

Cincinnati Bengals

(5-8-1) @ Houston

Texans (8-6)

TEXANS

Baltimore Ravens (8-6)

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

(9-5)

STEELERS

Denver Broncos (8-6) @

Kansas City Chiefs

(10-4)

BRONCOS

Detroit Lions (9-5) @

Dallas Cowboys (12-2)

COWBOYS