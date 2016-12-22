Rollins: Wisdom Must Justify $334,000 Contract

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FORT Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins yesterday called on former Cabinet minister Neville Wisdom to justify how the $334,000 in public funds his company was paid to decorate West Bay Street and downtown Nassau was spent, considering that a “third grader” could have done a better job.

Dr Rollins said he viewed the awarding of the contract to Mr Wisdom’s company – Florarama – as a pay back to a staunch Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) member.

Mr Wisdom served as minister of youth, sports and culture in the first Christie administration.

Dr Rollins said it was “atrocious” that the government thought so little of Bahamians to believe that it was justifiable to award the decorating contract to Mr Wisdom ahead of an election.

“I think it is cronyism at its worst and there is no way that I can see any Bahamian accepting that those so called decorations could amount to $334,000,” Dr Rollins told reporters on Tuesday.

“That is slack money; slack money that is really enriching that party’s faithful and a loyal supporter.

“I dare Mr Wisdom and Mrs Wisdom to justify how $334,000 of the public’s money went to pay for decorations that really a third grader could do a better job utilising.

“It looks as if somebody just threw up some fabric around some trees (and) added a few lights. I am not discrediting for one moment the effort that was made to incorporate the corporate community, Junkanoo artisans putting together a couple of costumes or Junkanoo pieces. But to suggest that that amounts to even a small fraction of $334,000 I think is absurd.”

He added: “The Progressive Liberal Party really needs to approach governance as though it’s much more than looking out for political friends, associates and cronies. I think that the Bahamian people have been given just one more reason as to why not to restore confidence or to return mandate to the PLP to continue on as government beyond this next general election.”

On Monday, the Ministry of Tourism revealed that Florarama beat out two other bidders for the contract for its second annual Christmas lights programme with the lowest bid of $334,000.16.

The disclosure from the ministry comes nearly a month after The Tribune revealed that Mr Wisdom’s company was awarded the contract. When the story first broke in November, Mr Wisdom and Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe refused to say how much the contract was worth.

The decorations evoked a wide range of reactions from the public, with numerous pictures of them mocked in posts on social media, and calls for public disclosure over the cost.

Many have questioned the quality and aesthetics of the decorations and some of them have fallen down into the road.

Mr Wisdom has said the criticism and press attention to the matter is an attack because of his identity as a former PLP politician.

“All of this is just to get at me,” he said recently.

Mr Wisdom told The Tribune several weeks ago that his family has been in the decorating business for 43 years and he deserves to make a living from it now that he is out of office.

The ministry earlier this week underscored that the programme’s goal was to generate and enhance the joy of Christmas.

“The celebration of lights follow the concept adopted by many countries to celebrate the yuletide season. Florarama was the lowest of the bidders for this year’s decorations.

“Three quotes were received for the Bay Street, Pompey (Square) and Arawak Cay decorations. Bahamas Fantasies submitted a quote of $585,766.75; Decorations Den submitted a quote of $429,360.00; and Florarama submitted a quote of $334,000.16,” the ministry said.