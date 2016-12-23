1,600 Hungry Families To Enjoy Christmas Dinner After Aml Foods Campaign Success

MORE than 1,600 Christmas dinner packages have been delivered to families in need this week in time for the holidays thanks to a feeding initiative spearheaded by AML Foods Ltd.

The company partnered with The Bahamas Red Cross in Grand Bahama and The Salvation Army, Hands For Hunger and the Bahamas Feeding Network in New Providence for the Feed Five Thousand Families project.

The goal was to distribute 5,000 $40 dinner packages to families throughout New Providence and Grand Bahama by Christmas Day. To inspire the giving, AML pledged $20,000 and challenged their staff, corporate Bahamas and the public to donate as well. In the end, the initiative raised over $63,500 and helped to feed some 1,600 families in need.



"This project was important to us because we are committed to doing our part to help eliminate hunger in the communities that we serve”, Renea Bastian, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AML Foods Ltd, said.

“Hunger does not take a holiday, and at Christmas we know that food is an integral part of celebrating the season, so we wanted to make it easier for families facing financial hardships to still gather together and enjoy a holiday meal.



“Our loyal customers came through in a major way and supported the initiative in the stores. Our efforts were further strengthened by corporate partnerships with The Tribune and Radio House, who donated free newspaper and radio advertisements. Additionally, Insurance Management and Summit Insurance donated $5,000 and Odyssey Aviation donated $4,000.”



"I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us, making this project a huge success, especially for the families,” Gavin Watchorn, President and CEO of AML Foods Ltd, said. “Even though we fell short of our initial goal of feeding 5,000 families, we are still very proud and happy that we were able to raise over $62,500 and help over 1,600 families.”