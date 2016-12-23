Lucayan Beach Reopens After Hurricane Matthew Clean Up

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BEACH access at Lucayan Beach on Grand Bahama has reopened to the public and visitors following the clean up and restoration of the area in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

After the damage wrought by the October hurricane, access to Lucayan Beach adjacent to the Grand Lucayan and Memories Bahama Resort properties was temporarily closed to visitors. The Ministry of Tourism said the closure was to ensure guests’ safety and to allow for appropriate restoration. On December 15, ministry officials were present when the locks were removed from the gate.

In the interim, guests were offered beach experiences on all beaches that were accessible and in good condition, including Taino Beach, Fortune Beach, Banana Bay and Gold Rock Beach at Lucayan National Park.

Clement Pindling, of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union, was pleased that access has been restored at Lucayan Beach. “We are happy to know that access is open again, especially for the drivers, vendors, jet ski operators, hair braiders, and everyone that is partnered with tourism.”

The ministry said that while there is still work to be done in the area, and several hotel properties remain closed, it is imperative to allow visitors continued access to the popular beach area but advised people to be aware that there are ongoing works taking place as homeowners nearby make repairs to their properties.

“Appropriate signage related to the ongoing repairs will be erected. Residents and visitors are encouraged to exercise caution when using the beach,” the ministry said.

Elaine Smith, Executive, Product Development, Ministry of Tourism, thanked industry partners, particularly tour operators and transportation providers, for their co-operation in not transporting guests to the venue during the period of closure.