0

One Family Triumphs In Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade

One Family on the streets in daylight at the Boxing Day parade

One Family on the streets in daylight at the Boxing Day parade

As of Monday, December 26, 2016

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE One Family Junkanoo group was declared the unofficial winner of the 2016 Boxing Day Parade on Monday night.

It was the group's first win since the 2014 Boxing Day Parade.

Saxons took second place, the Roots Junkanoo Group were third and fourth was Genesis.

Valley Boys, the first group out of the gate during Monday's parade and seeking their fourth consecutive parade win, finished in last place, according to officials with the Junkanoo Parade Management Team.

In category B, the Colours Junkanoo group took the top spot with 70.5 points, securing wins in every individual category except the best banner.

Full reports and photographs, see Wednesday's Tribune

More like this story

Comments

jusscool 2 hours, 47 minutes ago

Job well done guys. Amen and Amen!

0

Sign in to comment