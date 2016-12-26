One Family Triumphs In Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE One Family Junkanoo group was declared the unofficial winner of the 2016 Boxing Day Parade on Monday night.

It was the group's first win since the 2014 Boxing Day Parade.

Saxons took second place, the Roots Junkanoo Group were third and fourth was Genesis.

Valley Boys, the first group out of the gate during Monday's parade and seeking their fourth consecutive parade win, finished in last place, according to officials with the Junkanoo Parade Management Team.

In category B, the Colours Junkanoo group took the top spot with 70.5 points, securing wins in every individual category except the best banner.

Full reports and photographs, see Wednesday's Tribune