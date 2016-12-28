Capital Markets Await $70-$100m In Fund Raisings

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The Bahamian capital markets could see between $70-$100 million in fund-raising activity during the 2017 first quarter, an investment banker is predicting, with equity securities set to generate full-year returns of 10-15 per cent.
Michael Anderson, RoyalFidelity Merchant Bank & Trust’s president, told Tribune Business that the Central Bank’s interest rate cut would likely make investments in BISX-listed stocks more attractive in 2017.
With returns on bank deposits and debt securities, such as preference shares, set to drop because they are linked to the now-lower Bahamian Prime, Mr Anderson predicted that investors would be attracted to equities as they sought higher yields.
“If you take into account that fixed income securities will drop off by 0.5 percentage points, it should make equities slightly more attractive,” he told Tribune Business.
“The dividend yields are somewhere between 3.5-6 per cent on equities, based on the average prices on the [BISX] market, and that should become more attractive.
“We should see stock prices increase between 5-10 per cent next year, and dividend yields of between 3.5-6 per cent, so the overall returns on equities should be north of 10 per cent. It should be in the 10-15 per cent area in terms of equities.”
Bahamian investors, though, have traditionally been risk averse, tending to favour investments they see as more secure and stable - bank deposits and fixed income securities - as opposed to potentially higher-yielding, but more volatile, equities.
Still, Mr Anderson said the capital markets would also benefit in 2017 from the “stimulus” provided by Baha Mar’s long-awaited opening, plus the recent Central Bank interest rate cut.
The RoyalFidelity president said that, based on the announced rationale for the cut, the Central Bank believed that the anticipated increased foreign currency inflows associated with Baha Mar opening to tourists and other new projects would offset any increase in consumer spending and import demand.
The Central Bank also believes that with unemployment still relatively high, and numerous restrictions on how much Bahamians can borrow, there are plenty of safeguards against a consumer ‘credit boom’.
Together with the increased foreign currency inflows, its analysis is that external reserve levels, which support the one:one fixed exchange rate peg with the US dollar, will not be undermined by the US rate cut.
Based on Baha Mar ramping up to 5,000 full-time staff, and an average salary of $20,000, Mr Anderson said the project’s wage impact alone could be $100 million per annum by year-end 2017.
“Baha Mar will employ more people, and as it grows through the year you should start seeing more people getting hired,” he explained.
“It looks to be about a $100 million injection into the economy next year just for salaries alone. The drop in the interest rate, and hiring of people at Baha Mar, will be stimulative for the economy, and I think equity prices will benefit from the increased spending power people have.
“Banks will be able to lend more money, the overall environment will be more stimulative for growth, which will be of benefit to equities and companies doing business in the Bahamas.”
Many observers have questioned the timing of the Central Bank’s 50 basis point cut in interest rates, given that it came just two days after Standard & Poor’s (S&P) cut the Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating to ‘junk’ status’.
They see it as a panicky, knee jerk response to S&P and potential government pressure, although this was denied by Central Bank governor, John Rolle.
Others are also questioning why it took five-and-a-half years for further Central Bank action, given that there had been a constant clamour for more cuts to aid the economy, and struggling businesses and consumers, since the last cut in June 2011.
Mr Anderson, though, said the Bahamas’ loss of ‘investment grade’ status would not impact the Bahamian economy or most local companies, with the only affects felt by those who maintained US dollar facilities or were seeking foreign currency credit.
The RoyalFidelity chief, meanwhile, said he was aware of several companies who are set to tap capital markets investors in early 2017 for debt and equity financing.
He declined to identify them, but Tribune Business has already reported that Aliv, the new mobile operator, will be seeking financing. And HoldingCo, its 51.75 per cent majority shareholder, is also seeking to replace the Government with private investors in a $70 million capital raising.
Tribune Business has also learnt that the University of the Bahamas (UOB) is seeking capital to replace the financing that it was previously due to receive from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), under the latter’s ‘transformation project’ for the institution.
“Going back to capital raisings I’m aware of, we should see between $70-$100 million in the first three-four months of next year; between the start of the year and April,” Mr Anderson told Tribune Business.
He added that there would be a “much higher level of activity” in the capital markets in 2017 compared to this year, partly because a number of fund-raisings had been delayed or not come to fruition in 2016.
“There were promises, but no real deals came to market. There wasn’t a lot of activity,” Mr Anderson said.
Comments
banker 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
This is pure bosh at its finest. There are several factual errors of omission, commission and some outright lies, damn lies and statistics.
First and foremost, who said that there will be 5,000 jobs at Baha Mar? I am willing to bet that only a fraction of the property will open in 2017, if at all. There are some horrible construction remediation efforts required due to being empty and shoddy workmanship.
And then we get the magic of his obeah numbers. He says that the magic 5,000 jobs will generate $100 million and that will create investment in BISX stocks. At $20,000 a year, how much of that is available for investment? Nil !! It is barely livable wages. And when you factor in domestic debt at an all-time high, and the banks holding hundreds of millions in defaulted mortgages, and the fact that Baha Mar will not make a measurable impact on the structural unemployment, Anderson sounds like a hick. There is no way that I would trust him with any fiduciary responsibilities if he can reason in a macro sense about the economy. It sounds as if he is buying and drinking the PLP Kool Aid. Newsflash -- Baha Mar ain't gonna save the economy! Even if it opens 100%, the well is so poisoned by the PR failures, that first and foremost they will not be able to attract the guests, and secondly there is not enough airlift to create the economic offsets to save the economy. Why would anyone come here when Americans can visit exotic Cuba and buy Cuban rum and Cuban cigars? A Bahamian vacation is the most expensive holiday and worst value for money compared to anywhere else in the Caribbean.
Anderson is an economic rube who cannot read the writing on the wall, and is seeing his empire slip-sliding away. This bosh is the equivalent of whistling in the dark while walking past the graveyard to keep the "sperrits" away from haunting and scaring him.
Any wise person will not invest in BISX. It is a moribund failure.
The funny part is Neil Hartnell. In one article, he quotes the Snake as saying Baha Mar won't save anything, and in this one, he quotes Anderson saying that it will save BISX, and Hartnell has no cognitive dissonance, and doesn't even question people when he has two opposing viewpoints. I don't know why he has a work permit. A stenographer could take his place.
John 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
So did the Dow hit the 20,000 mark today? @ Banker your attack seems more personal than substantive , in many veins. I agree that persons earning $20 K a year will most likely not be investing in the stock market. But if the economy picks up somewhat due to bah mar's employment and economic activities, other persons may generate excess cash they may invest in the stock market. . .
This right here is a delibrate lie or, in the least, a weak an attempt to mislead people. But must of them who it is targeted at will have the sense to ignore it. And then who are you collectively blaming for BISX? It is only a collection of buyers and sellers operating under specific guidelines and rules. And it has been very beneficial to many during its years of operation. You need to take the chip of your shoulder .Your bitterness is obvious.
banker 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
If you only knew how real markets operated, and the history of BISX (no buy orders for a year in spite of being a market-maker for some securities), then you would share the same opinion as those in the trade. BISX is so far from being a real capital market, that it is embarrassing (or should be) to anyone with any knowledge of how markets should work. It is a Mickey Mouse operation. When I have to sit and elucidate BISX to my foreign clients, and I see their jaw drop, it is not very pleasant. Only the unsophisticated think that BISX is viable.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID