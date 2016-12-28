Turnquest: Pm Concerned About Fnm Challenge

By RASHAD ROLLE

FREE National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest said Prime Minister Perry Christie’s recent remarks on opposition parties shows “he’s concerned” about the challenge the FNM poses.

He also claimed that the FNM is more united than ever despite the drama and infighting that has rocked the party recently.

During an impassioned speech in Grand Bahama last Thursday, Mr Christie suggested that the “meltdown” of opposition parties in the Bahamas is a reason to support the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in the next general election.

“Watching what’s happening in the politics,” Mr Christie said, “the meltdown of opposition parties, the instability that is being institutionalised, the hatred politically that is being manifested, should (make people) watch the PLP to once again conclude that you don’t roll the dice with governance but you make conscious, considered decisions at how best to protect future generations of Bahamians (and) how best to manage the challenges of the day.”

Mr Christie’s comments gave an insight into how the PLP may frame next year’s election, one in which an experienced leader of a party united under his leadership will be challenged by a party rocked by infighting and divisions.

Reacting to this during a recent interview, Mr Turnquest said the FNM is “more united now than it has been in some time,” following the decision of seven parliamentarians to oust Dr Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament.

He said: “We have dealt with our issues and we are focused on regaining the government. Mr Christie would like obviously to play up the fact that we have some members who decided to separate themselves from the majority of the party in a most peculiar manner.

“But we remind him of his issues. Three members defected in recent years. If you look at his grouping, there are any number of disenchanted members who are causing him concern. Let him worry about his issues and the Bahamian people have the choice to make.

“His statements say more about him and his insecurity and his party’s position today and it says his real fear is the FNM.”